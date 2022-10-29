Biden condemns ‘political violence’ after attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband

San Francisco police and federal agents were at the home of Speaker Pelosi after her husband was attacked early on Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA, USA - President Joe Biden on Friday called an attack on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “despicable” and denounced those who spread lies that contribute to politically motivated violence.

Mr Biden, campaigning for midterm elections with Vice-President Kamala Harris in a rare joint appearance at a fundraiser in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, was speaking after an intruder attacked Mr Paul Pelosi in the couple’s San Francisco home.

“Enough is enough is enough,” Mr Biden told supporters in Philadelphia. “Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are.”

He said reports indicated the attack was aimed at Speaker Pelosi, and noted that the hammer-wielding assailant used the same chant - "Where’s Nancy” - heard from supporters of former President Donald Trump when they stormed the Capitol in Washington on Jan 6, 2021.

Mr Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

The man arrested at the scene was identified as David Depape, 42.

He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, battery, burglary, and other felonies, online sheriff’s office records showed.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the assault.

CNN reported that Mr Pelosi had called emergency services and spoken in “code,” not saying directly that he was under attack but leading the dispatcher to conclude something was wrong.

Politico, citing a person familiar with the situation, reported that he had told the intruder he needed to use the bathroom, where his phone had been charging, and called 911.

In recent posts on several websites, an Internet user named “daviddepape” expressed support for former president Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory group QAnon.

The posts include references to “satanic paedophilia,” anti-Semitic tropes and criticism of women, transgender people and censorship by tech companies. Older messages promote quartz crystals and hemp bracelets.

It was unclear how the intruder got into the Pelosis’ three-story red brick townhouse in the affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood. Aerial photos showed shattered glass on a door at the rear of the house.

Police said they were called to the house at 2.27am US Pacific time and encountered Depape and Mr Pelosi struggling over a hammer, before Depape pulled the hammer away and attacked Mr Pelosi.

Police officers then tackled, disarmed and arrested Depape and took both men to hospital.

Mr Pelosi, who owns a real estate and venture capital firm, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California, but his term was offset by community service and credit given for time already served immediately following his arrest.

The attack on him occurred less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the House and US Senate is at stake. - REUTERS