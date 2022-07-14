BMW cut in, caused Proton to crash, and sped off, leaving badly injured baby on highway, alleges mother

This sweet baby suffered horrendous injuries in an accident on the North-South Highway in Malaysia on Monday (July 11).

The mother of the four-month-old boy described what happened, in a Facebook post the next day.

Her husband was driving their Proton Inspira, she said, and they were in the right lane.

According to her, a grey BMW cut into their path from the left-most lane.

Her husband tried to avoid a collision but the front of their car hit the rear of the other.

The BMW then sped off as the Proton spun out of control and crashed into the road barrier.

The baby was flung out and suffered fractures in the pelvis and thighs, and bleeding in the brain.

The mother appealed for dashcam footage from other cars that would show what had happened.

It was later reported in local media that the driver of the BMW was assisting police with their investigations.

The Muallim District police said the 30-year-old man did not suffer any injuries and his car showed only minor damage.

PHOTO: NATASYA NADIA / FACEBOOK

In an update later, the mother said the baby’s condition was improving and he was breathing on his own.

There may or may not be clear evidence that can establish the cause of his suffering and who was to blame for it.

But he does not appear to have been properly secured in a child seat.

Parents often feel safe in their cars, and for various reasons may not use one. But clearly, child seats can prevent tragedies, and a lot of pain and suffering.