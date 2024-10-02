Counterfeit Arai helmets worth $16,700 seized in Penang

The helmets were seized during a raid on a business premises on Oct 1.

More than 200 helmets, believed to be counterfeit Arai brand replicas, have been seized by Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry during a raid on business premises in Penang on Oct 1.

State news agency Bernama quoted enforcement director S. Jegan as saying in a statement on Oct 2: “We found 216 helmets with the ‘Arai’ artwork, valued at RM54,000 (S$16,700), suspected to be trademark-infringing replicas.”

Mr Jegan added that his team, together with a representative of the copyright owner, had inspected the motorcycle helmet and accessories wholesale business.

A statement from the business owner has been recorded, said Mr Jegan. The case is being investigated under Malaysia’s Copyright Act 1987.

Mr Jegan also issued a stern warning to individuals or companies involved, reported Bernama.

He reminded them to adhere to the laws, adding that strict action will be taken against those who violate regulations.

Earlier in March, the ministry seized 268 fake Arai helmets worth RM70,240 from a business in Penang.

Arai was founded by late Japanese hatmaker Hirotake Arai, who was an enthusiastic rider.

In the 1950s, he made a helmet for his own use, as there were no helmet manufacturers in Japan at the time.

The brand’s handmade helmets later became sought after for their design and safety ratings.