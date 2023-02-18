 Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkey quake rubble: Report, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkey quake rubble: Report

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkey quake rubble: Report
The body of former Chelsea and Newcastle player Christian Atsu was found in a block of high-rise luxury flats where he was staying.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 18, 2023 09:13 pm

HATAY, Turkey – The body of Ghana footballer Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.

Mr Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

His manager in Turkey, Mr Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Mr Uzunmehmet told DHA.

Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

SCDF officer Mohd Rohaizad bin Mansor (centre) with his wife Mdm Sabrina Musthpa (6th from left), two children and other family members at Changi Airport T3 after returning from Turkey.
Singapore

Hero’s welcome for SCDF officers returning from quake-hit Turkey

Related Stories

Turkey quake survivor: I’m alive, I should help others

Syrian family of seven dies in fire after surviving quake

Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 10 days after quake

Search and rescue workers found Mr Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.

Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

EARTHQUAKESTurkeyNATURAL DISASTERS