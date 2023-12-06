 Cai png seller in Penang stabbed to death, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Cai png seller in Penang stabbed to death

Cai png seller in Penang stabbed to death
Mr Teh Teik Chye died from the injuries to his abdomen, chest and neck.PHOTO: HARIAN METRO/YOUTUBE
Dec 06, 2023 12:30 pm

Economy rice seller Teh Teik Chye was at a carpark in Jelutong on Dec 5 when he was stabbed 27 times, according to George Town acting deputy OCPD Supt V. Saravanan.

Mr Teh, who was in his 60s, was taken to Penang Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

"Investigations showed 27 stab wounds to the chest, neck and abdomen of the victim, believed to be from a knife," said Supt Saravanan.

The police were alerted to a fight in the area shortly after 6pm that day and an injured man lying on the floor of the carpark. The caller had also contacted the victim's next-of-kin.

Closed-circuit television footage shows two individuals on a motorbike entering the carpark at the time of the incident.

"One of them later stabbed the victim while the other waited in the motorcycle. We are still investigating the motive although we suspect it could be a robbery or murder as the suspect has a criminal record," explained Supt Saravanan.

NTU dropout who forged degree, duped firms into hiring her gets jail
Singapore

Jail for NTU dropout who forged degree

Related Stories

South Korean man adopts two cats, just to kill them

Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl

Jail for drink driver who caused accident, injuring couple and their baby

He added that Mr Teh, who sold economy rice at Perak Road, lived in the apartment complex above the carpark. He is survived by his children and grandchildren. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimestabbingmalaysiapenang