Cai png seller in Penang stabbed to death

Mr Teh Teik Chye died from the injuries to his abdomen, chest and neck.

Economy rice seller Teh Teik Chye was at a carpark in Jelutong on Dec 5 when he was stabbed 27 times, according to George Town acting deputy OCPD Supt V. Saravanan.

Mr Teh, who was in his 60s, was taken to Penang Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

"Investigations showed 27 stab wounds to the chest, neck and abdomen of the victim, believed to be from a knife," said Supt Saravanan.

The police were alerted to a fight in the area shortly after 6pm that day and an injured man lying on the floor of the carpark. The caller had also contacted the victim's next-of-kin.

Closed-circuit television footage shows two individuals on a motorbike entering the carpark at the time of the incident.

"One of them later stabbed the victim while the other waited in the motorcycle. We are still investigating the motive although we suspect it could be a robbery or murder as the suspect has a criminal record," explained Supt Saravanan.

He added that Mr Teh, who sold economy rice at Perak Road, lived in the apartment complex above the carpark. He is survived by his children and grandchildren. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK