Californian man saves baby moments before stroller rolls into traffic

An ordinary day in the United States nearly turned tragic on Tuesday as a baby stroller rolled into traffic on a busy road in the city of Hesperia.

In surveillance video that captured the dramatic incident, a person is seen loading up a parked car when a stroller with a baby inside starts rolling towards a busy road.

The baby’s caregiver tries to stop the stroller, but trips and falls to the ground twice.

A man then comes running towards the stroller, and manages to intercept it before it meets oncoming traffic.

According to US media, the incident occurred in front of a carwash in Hesperia, southern California, on Tuesday afternoon.

The man who saved the baby was identified as Mr Ron Nessman.

He had been sitting on a bench outside the carwash when he saw the woman fall down as she tried to catch the stroller, which was carrying her great-nephew.

According to ABC News, southern California experienced strong wind gusts on Tuesday.

“The wind was blowing so hard, by the time I got to it, it was at the top of that driveway,” Mr Nessman told an ABC news station in Los Angeles. “I noticed the stroller was going towards traffic. I instinctively ran towards the stroller and got it before it went into traffic.”

Mr Nessman and his sister were at the right place at the right time.

He had just finished a job interview and the pair had decided to get a car wash.

After Mr Nessman saved the baby, he walked back to the baby’s caregiver and comforted her.

She was “traumatised”, he said, “that’s why I gave her a hug”.

“I got nephews and nieces and I couldn’t imagine something like that,” he told US media.

Mr Nessman, who has been hailed a hero, was formerly homeless for about eight years.

He has been living with his sister for the past three months in an attempt to get his life back together after suffering from depression from his girlfriend’s death.

He said he simply hopes his good deed is a sign of a better future, and that this incident will remind people to always double-check that the wheels on their strollers are locked.