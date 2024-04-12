Meghan Markle, Prince Harry producing two new Netflix shows

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are both executive producers of the polo show.

LOS ANGELES – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are producing two upcoming Netflix shows that will focus on cooking and a U.S. polo championship, the streaming service said on April 11.

The projects are part of a multi-year deal between Netflix and Archewell Productions, which was founded by the royal couple in 2020 after they stepped down as senior members of Britain's royal family and moved to the United States.

The first new series will focus on cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship. The show is being "curated" by Meghan, who is serving as an executive producer, Netflix said.

The second series will follow the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and offer a look at the competition and the polo industry's social scene. Meghan and Prince Harry are both executive producers of the polo show.

Both series are in early production and will have titles and release dates announced "in the coming months," Netflix said.

The new series follow other projects from the couple, including 2022 Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan." – REUTERS