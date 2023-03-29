Car reverses into Chinese gravestone in Perak

A driver accidentally reversed into a gravestone at a Chinese cemetery in Perak, Malaysia, on Sunday (March 26).

While the car was badly dented from the collision, the gravestone was not damaged much and remained intact.

As such, the family members of the tomb occupant decided not to pursue legal action, reported Sin Chew Daily.

In a video shared on Facebook, the back of the car appears badly dented after the accident, suggesting that the impact had been substantial.

Speaking to the Chinese press, president of the Teluk Intan Hokkien Association Zhan Sheng Cong (transliterated from Mandarin) said the family of the tomb’s occupant inspected the gravestone after the incident.

Since there wasn’t much damage inflicted, they decided to be magnanimous and not pursue any further action, he said.