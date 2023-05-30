Cat in Bangkok survives 6-storey fall after landing on car, smashing windscreen

Apiwat Toyothaka could not get angry when he saw the frightened cat hiding under his car after jumping out of the broken windscreen.

BANGKOK - A tomcat in Bangkok, Thailand, survived a six-storey fall with no severe injuries despite making a big hole on a car windscreen.

The owner of the car, who goes by Apiwat Toyothaka on Facebook, shared on Saturday that he was informed about the incident by his condominium’s management at 7am.

The digital creator, who also owns a cat, said he could not get angry when he saw the frightened cat, which was hiding under his car after jumping out of the big hole of his broken windscreen.

The cat, Shifu, is reportedly named after Master Shifu in the Kung Fu Panda films, according to The Nation.

Closed-circuit camera footage shows the 8.5kg feline hanging briefly from the balcony on the sixth floor before falling off. It briefly hits the third-floor balcony before crashing onto the rear windscreen of Mr Apiwat’s car.

Mr Apiwat said X-rays performed on Shifu revealed no broken bones, and it lost only two claws.

He also said on Monday that Shifu was eating and excreting well after the incident.

He was also able to claim for damages to his car from the insurance firm.

Mr Thanakorn Jongjaemfah, the manager of the condo located in Soi Sathupradit 49, said the incident shows why residents are banned from raising pets, reported The Nation.

He added that Shifu’s owner was fined 1,000 baht (S$39), and has promised to move her cat to a relative’s home.

In 2021, a cat in Wenzhou, China, fell off a residential building while trying to steal meat on a balcony. It landed on a parked car and shattered the front windscreen before scurrying away.

Another cat in Staten Island, New York, also survived after falling off a balcony and damaged a car’s front windscreen in 2012.

Also in 2012, a cat in Boston fell from a 19-storey window and survived with a bruised chest.

Scientists have offered various explanations as to why cats are able to survive high falls.

For one thing, they have a relatively large surface area in proportion to their weight, which reduces the impact at which they hit the ground.

Cats can also spread their legs out to create a parachute effect, and their muscular legs can act as shock absorber.“They splay out their legs, which is going to expand their surface area of the body, and that increases the drag resistance,” Dr Andrew Biewener, a professor of organismal and evolutionary biology at Harvard University, was quoted as saying in a BBC report.

7 โมงเช้า นิติ โทรมาแจ้งบอกมีแมวตกใส่รถ ไอเราก็ งงๆ ตกใส่รถแล้วทำไม เค้าบอกแมว 8.5 โล ตกจากชั้น 6 ใส่กระจกหลังแตก 🥹🥹 #อดกินทูแน่มิงไอเสืออ้วน #ยังคงวนอยู่กับเรื่องแมวๆ 🤣🤣 Posted by Apiwat Toyothaka on Friday, May 26, 2023