Cat in China university felt the need to get swabbed
Doing a swab test is part of the new norm that even a cat feels the need to get one.

An adorable video shared on Sina.cn showed a cat in China sitting on a chair in front of a Covid-19 test swabber at Chongqing university as if it is waiting for its turn.

According to a student, the community cat stared intently at the swabber while sitting on the chair.

What proceeded was a staring contest before the person took out a swab and gently touched the cat's nose, following which the cat leapt off the chair, seemingly satisfied with the attention.

The student jokingly praised the cat, calling it an exemplary student.

 

