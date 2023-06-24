Cathay Pacific flight incident injures 11 in Hong Kong

The 293 passengers and 17 crew members were evacuated through an emergency chute.

HONG KONG – Eleven people were injured on Cathay Pacific’s flight CX880 at Hong Kong International Airport early on Saturday after the carrier aborted take-off due to a technical issue, Cathay said in a statement.

The flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers.

It performed “an aborted take-off in accordance with standard procedures after a technical issue was detected by the crew.”

The injuries occurred during a precautionary evacuation back at the gate, when passengers exited the aircraft using five door escape slides, Cathay said.

“Nine of the eleven passengers who received treatment at hospitals have been discharged,” it said.

“Our colleagues will continue to provide support to the two hospitalised passengers and their families.”

Cathay said it sincerely apologised for the disruption to customers and that it will cooperate with the authorities on the matter.

One of the plane’s tyres overheated, causing it to burst, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing the police.

Traffic at Hong Kong’s airport and Cathay, the city’s main carrier, are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline said this week that it expects to report a profit for the first six months of 2023, finally emerging from the most damaging period in its 76-year history. - REUTERS, BLOOMBERG