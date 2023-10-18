China model gains 35kg for boyfriend, only to be dumped

A model in Hunan, China, paid a heavy price for love, putting on weight for her boyfriend who later dumped her.

In a video posted on Ruimu Video on Weibo on Oct 9, the model, whose surname is Zeng, claims her boyfriend likes heavier girls and promised to be “responsible for her” and to marry her if she gained weight.

The video has gone viral, garnering over 500 million views in a week.

Zeng says she managed to put on 35kg within a month, but she lost her modelling job.

The weight gain also gave her health problems, and Wei “dumped her”.

While the video did not show photos of the couple dating, Zeng provided multiple WeChat conversation screenshots as proof they did.

In one such screenshot, Wei says he likes heavier women, and his previous girlfriends were all "quite chubby".

He tells Zeng she doesn't have to be 100kg but that it would be good if she could be 65kg or 75kg. He says he wants her to "feel free to eat as much as possible".

Zeng then asks him: "Do you like chubby girls? Or me?”

Wei’s response: He likes a "chubby her".

"Why don't you believe me?" hei adds.

In another WeChat screenshot, Wei tells Zeng to "find a good man" and "live her life fully". He says he hopes she would find a "stable man" and that he was very "unstable".

Zeng questions what he means by "stable", and he says it means finding someone who wouldn't leave her.

When she asks why he wanted to leave her, he replies: "I like freedom."

In the video, Zeng laments that she didn't expect Wei to be "the one love" in her life but feels that he shouldn't have made empty promises.

Many Weibo users commented that they did not believe that she could put on so much weight within a month. But some sympathised with her situation and called the "boyfriend" a liar.

A few even advised her to change for herself and not for others.