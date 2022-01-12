 Chinese man jailed for setting 'slow' Internet cables on fire, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Chinese man jailed for setting 'slow' Internet cables on fire

Chinese man jailed for setting 'slow' Internet cables on fire
The man, surnamed Lan, destroyed a public box containing optical fibre network cables after experiencing slow Internet speeds at a cafe. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 12, 2022 02:30 pm

BEIJING (AFP) - A man in China has been sentenced to seven years in jail for setting Internet equipment ablaze after becoming enraged over a slow connection, authorities have said.

The man, surnamed Lan, was at an Internet cafe in southern Guangxi province last June when his frustration with the connection speed spilled over.

He responded by destroying a public box containing optical fibre network cables, a local court said in a statement on Monday (Jan 10).

The court said the man "used a lighter to set a napkin he had on him on fire, then burned down a telecommunications box at a traffic intersection".

The fire caused nearly 4,000 households and offices, including a public hospital, to lose Internet access for 28 to 50 hours.

"After the incident, public security officials seized Lan's instrument of crime - a lighter," according to the court in Cenxi, a small mountain city.

People line up for nucleic acid testing during a citywide mass testing in Tianjin on Jan 9, 2022.
World

Tianjin starts new round of mass testing as Covid infections grow

Related Stories

Woman in China slaps molester in train for over 3 minutes

How China is keeping to its strict zero-Covid-19 approach

Covid-19 plans for Beijing Winter Games look strong, says WHO

Lan was later hit with a seven-year jail term for "destroying public telecommunications facilities".

The story prompted widespread ridicule on the Chinese Internet, with one Weibo user calling the man a "big baby".

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ChinainternetFIRES