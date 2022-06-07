Dangerous TikTok challenge leaves one Indonesian teen dead, another badly hurt

It’s called the Angel of Death, and it has lived up to its name in at least one case.

The reckless TikTok challenge involves jumping in front of an oncoming truck and trying to get away before it hits you.

Some young people in Indonesia have tried it, with tragic results.

In one video doing the rounds on social media, three youths can be seen jumping onto the road as a truck approaches.

One of them, an 18-year-old, was hit and died at the scene.

It happened in the city of Tangerang in Banten province, west of Jakarta, on Friday (June 3).

The truck driver is understood to have been detained for questioning, along with the other two youths.

In a similar incident the previous day, a 14-year-old was hit by a truck in Bandung, West Java.

The boy was seriously injured. His skull was reportedly shattered in the impact.

The driver in this case was said to have run away and was facing hit-and-run charges.

The video in the tweet below has been blurred but can still be distressing.

Aksi nekat remaja menghentikan truk di Jl. Otista, Karawaci, Kota Tangerang telah memakan korban, Jumat (3/6/2022) siang.



"Baru kemarin dirazia, udah buat onar lagi. Mereka kumpul 10 orang lebih. 1 meninggal tertabrak kontainer," ujar warga yang mengirim info melalui Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/tipWrl30sf — About Tangerang (@AboutTNG) June 3, 2022

There have been other dangerous challenges before, including ‘Blackout’ that dared people to hold their breath or choke themselves till they lost consciousness.

TikTok has been sued over the death of a 10-year-old girl in the US who tried it.