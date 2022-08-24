Delivery rider in KL uses bike to ram snatch thieves and stop crime

A Grab delivery rider in Malaysia has received plaudits for his role in stopping a pair of snatch thieves from making a getaway after stealing a handbag on the street.

Surveillance footage of the incident along a street in Kuala Lumpur at about 8:30pm on Aug 21 shows two men on a motorcycle riding against traffic and tailing a woman on the sidewalk – stalking her to snatch her handbag.

When all three of them reappear on screen again, the woman is chasing one of the men down, while the person on the motorcycle comes back for his partner in an attempt to escape.

A Grab delivery rider then appears from behind the assailants and rams his motorcycle into the perpetrators and their bike.

The delivery rider gets off his bike and grabs hold of the men, all while the woman is grappling with them as well.

At this point, other people start to get involved, stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road and helping the delivery rider and woman fight off the assailants.

In the end, some six people helped the woman, who got her belongings back.

The duo surrendered when they saw they were outnumbered.

ANDA SEMUA YANG MEMBANTU TANGKAP PERAGUT ADALAH HERO!! pic.twitter.com/GHgDLBnpgo — MALAYSIA MOST VIRALL (@MALAYSIAVIRALL) August 23, 2022

Praise for the Grab delivery rider poured in online, with some suggesting he should be compensated for any damages sustained to his motorcycle after he used it as a ramming device.

Grab Malaysia's official Twitter account praised the rider and asked for his details.

The platform wrote: "That rider is great and the best. If anyone knows the licence plate details of this rider, please DM us.