Elderly Asian woman punched 125 times, stamped and spat on in New York

Horrific video has emerged of another anti-Asian hate crime in the United States.

It was released by the police in Yonkers, New York, and shows an elderly woman being brutally attacked by a burly man.

He follows her into a lift lobby and punches her mercilessly, then stamps on her and spits on her.

The incident happened on Friday (March 11) and a 42-year-old man identified later asTammel Esco was arrested.

The next day he was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime.

The 67-year-old Asian woman, who was not identified, suffered multiple injuries mostly to her head and face, and was in stable condition in hospital.

The security camera footage which was released comes with a warning of graphic violence and is listed on YouTube as age restricted according to community guidelines.

According to the police, the man called her an “Asian b - - - h” as she walked past him to her apartment building.

He then followed her into the building and punched her 125 times and stamped on her seven times, NPR quoted them as saying.

The video shows her pushing a trolley and entering a vestibule leading to the lift lobby.

The man walks in after her and takes a wild swing at her head. She falls down and he then leans down to rain blows on her, before stamping and spitting on her.

Police said the man was still around when they were alerted to the woman lying injured and bleeding at the scene around 6pm.

"This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," said Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, an organisation that tracks incidents of discrimination against Asian Americans in the US, nearly 11,000 incidents, most of them against women, were reported between March 2020 and March 2021.

Many more have been reported recently, including the case of an Asian being pushed to her death in front of a train in New York city.