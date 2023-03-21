 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah gets passport back to spend Hari Raya in Singapore, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah gets passport back to spend Hari Raya in Singapore

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah gets passport back to spend Hari Raya in Singapore
The court granted the release of the passport for Rosmah to be in Singapore between March 23 and May 5.PHOTO: AFP
Mar 21, 2023 12:19 pm

PUTRAJAYA - The Court of Appeal in Malaysia has allowed Rosmah Mansor’s application for temporary release of her passport to travel to Singapore and visit her daughter and her grandson who is unwell.

A three-judge panel chaired by Justice Kamaludin Md Said made the order after hearing submissions from Rosmah’s lawyer Jagjit Singh on Tuesday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn did not object to the application.

The court granted the release of the passport for Rosmah to be in Singapore between March 23 and May 5.

The court also ordered for the travel document to be returned to the court on May 10.

Justice Kamaludin said the application was unanimously allowed following no objection from the prosecution.

Other judges on the bench were Justices Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Azman Abdullah.

Earlier, Mr Jagjit told the court that Rosmah would be spending six weeks in the neighbouring country as it would be time for the Hari Raya holidays.

“The passport would be returned a week after my client returns from Singapore,” he said.

On September 1, 2022, the Kuala Lumpur High Court convicted Rosmah of three charges of corruption in the RM1.25 billion (S$399 billion) solar hybrid trial.

She was also found guilty of one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of accepting RM1.5 million and RM5 million, monies linked to the project in Sarawak.

The wife of former prime minister Najib Razak is currently out on bail pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal in her corruption case.

Surrendering the passport is one of the bail conditions imposed to her by the court. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

malaysiaNajib RazakCOURT & CRIME