Father, daughter in France set world record after cycling over 2,000km to draw giant ‘heart’

The father and daughter's route created an image of a heart on the GPS.

A father-and-daughter pair set a new world record for the largest GPS (Global Positioning System) drawing by a bicycle team.

Mr Frederic de Lanouvelle and his teenage daughter Mathilde rode 2,162km in France from Aug 16 to 31, according to the Guinness World Records website.

The duo rode on a tandem bicycle, and their route created an image of a heart on the map.

“This record attempt is a way of passing on to my daughter the values of surpassing oneself and of adventure, of discovering France and of getting a positive message across to as many people as possible”, the father told Guinness World Records.

Their ride also raised more than €26,000 (S$37,000) for a charity for children with heart defects.

The pair rode for about 117 hours, according to a Facebook post by exercise tracking service Strava posted in October.

Mr de Lanouvelle had previously completed the Marathon Des Sables, which is a multi-day marathon covering about 250km, reported media outlet Cycling Weekly.

Their ride also raised more than €26,000 (S$37,000) for a charity for children with heart defects. PHOTO: STRAVA/FACEBOOK

In Singapore, cyclists and their outdoor “GPS art” or “Strava art” had attracted more hype about two years ago when safe distancing measures resulted in increased physical activities that take place outdoors. Cycling routes traced included a dinosaur, a pig and many other shapes.

In 2021, local actress Zoe Tay cycled more than five hours in Singapore to draw the shape of a lion’s head on the map with the GPS.

Actress-host Jamie Teo also completed her ride tracing the Merlion’s head that year.