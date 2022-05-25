 Frenchman beats high-wire record at Mont Saint-Michel, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Frenchman beats high-wire record at Mont Saint-Michel

Frenchman beats high-wire record at Mont Saint-Michel
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline in the bay of Le Mont Saint-Michel, north-western France, during his world record distance attempt, on May 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Frenchman beats high-wire record at Mont Saint-Michel
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline in the bay of Le Mont Saint-Michel, France, on May 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
May 25, 2022 09:49 am

LE MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, FRANCE (AFP) - French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday (May 24) claimed a new world record as he completed a 2,200-metre-long trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said.

Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just metres before the finish "for safety reasons" his entourage said.

"He reached the stopping mark and so the (distance) record is beaten," his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters.

Paulin started his walk at an elevation of around 100 metres in late afternoon, secured to a safety line.

It took him two hours to inch his way, barefoot, along the two-centimetre-wide slackline.

Paulin claimed the previous record when he completed the then longest crossing of 1,662 metres in 2017 above the Cirque de Navacelles, a steep-sided canyon in southern France.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash.
World

Sweden confirms first monkeypox case

Related Stories

Sharon Au claims French police 'too busy' to help retrieve stolen laptop

French city approves Muslim swimsuit in controversial change

Paris officer charged over fatal election night shooting

His team said he had surpassed that mark last year in Sweden, but that the walk to Mont Saint-Michel was the longest.

Mont Saint-Michel, a 1,300-year-old Benedictine abbey, is a Unesco world heritage site and a major tourist attraction in northwest France.

More On This Topic
World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FranceUNESCO