Frustrated with fines, man in Taiwan parks vans on his rooftop

Fed up with numerous parking fines he received for illegally parking his two scrapped vans on the street, a man in Taiwan made the bizarre decision to park the vehicles on the rooftop of his house.

The vehicles have been perched on his rooftop since two years ago, when he engaged the help of a crane lifting service to hoist the two vans onto the roof, Central News Agency reported.

One of the vans fits nicely on the top tier of the multi-leveled roof space, while the other rests on the building’s parapet, partially over the edge.

The placement of the vans have prompted multiple complaints from neighbours, but the man has dismissed the safety concerns, arguing that the building is made of concrete and steel bars.

"It's not going to affect the building, don't make a fuss," he told the China Times.

Taiwan News has since reported that the man has recently agreed – at the request of city officials and police – to relocate the vehicles.

He plans to park them in the Taoyuan mountains sometime around October.