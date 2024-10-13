Riders who evade parking fee fined $409, bikes wheel-clamped

Riders tend to squeeze their bike through the gap to avoid being charged parking fees.

To evade the parking fee of 65 cents per day, many motorcyclists allegedly "squeezed" into an industrial area through a gap next to the electronic toll gate.

The problem became so rampant that the parking management on Oct 10 clamped the wheels of more than 20 bikes that entered the area in that manner, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The riders had to pay $409 each to get the wheel clamp removed.

Maintenance worker Adi, 52, was one of those who were fined.

"Most riders take advantage of loopholes and 'squeezed' through the gap next to the carpark gate and do not pay the parking fees," he said.

Mr Hou 65, told the Chinese daily: “I know I was wrong, so I cooperated with the fine but I wish the management had given a warning before the fine or reduce the amount of the fine."

He admitted he had been evading the parking fees for "quite a while".

A shop owner said the problem of parking fee evasion has existed for many years. Everyone used to turn a blind eye but now more and more people are dissatisfied.

"Parking spaces are all occupied, and people who have bought monthly passes often have nowhere to park, so they are naturally dissatisfied," he explained.

He added that some riders would park their bikes randomly when they see that the parking spaces are full, blocking the aisle space, leaving them helpless.