Goldsmith robbed by at least 5 men at Port Dickson petrol station

A goldsmith was robbed in broad daylight at a petrol station in Lukut, Port Dickson, on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The 50-year-old was inside a white Toyota Camry when his car was sandwiched between two vehicles at a pump.

A black Honda CRV blocked the front while a white Perodua Myvi blocked the rear end.

In closed-circuit television footage, five robbers can be seen using what appears to be either a crowbar or parang to smash the victim’s car windows. The victim then tries in vain to get away by reversing into the Honda.

Once the car doors are open, the men take three bags filled with jewellery, a smartphone, cash and some documents before escaping.

According to Kosmo, the victim gave chase to the black Honda, which lost control and flipped over at a roadside near a row of shops nearby.

The robbers ran away but the victim managed to recover two of his bags.

Port Dickson police chief, Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed, said the police received an emergency call around 10.15am that day.

After running the number plate of the Honda, the police found it was a vehicle stolen in November 2021 in Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur.