Goodbye, Uncle Kittu: Ipoh school guard moved to tears by students’ loving farewell in viral video

PETALING JAYA – A security guard at a school in Ipoh was moved to tears during a farewell ceremony which was attended by many students.

A video shot at the SK Bandar Baru Putera primary school in Ipoh on Nov 30 shows a stream of students lining up to bid farewell to Mr K. Kittu, 50, who had worked there as a security guard for six years.

Known affectionately as Uncle Kittu, students in the video could be seen shaking his hand and giving him a hug.

One student even lifts Mr Kittu off his feet, a show of his popularity with the school’s community along with the many gifts and hampers received as an expression of gratitude for his service.

Mr Kittu said he considered everyone in the school to be “like family”.

He said: “I cried when the students spoke to me and I also received so many gifts that my car was full. I didn’t expect the farewell ceremony to be so lively with so many pupils attending.

“I had to stop working here because I have moved to Taman Seri Klebang and the school is quite far away.

Speaking to Malay-language daily newspaper Sinar Harian, Mr Kittu said: “The most memorable are the letters from the students and their messages reminding me to take care of my health.”

The former lorry driver said that the farewell was making him reluctant to leave his job.

“I will miss welcoming students to school as early as 6.30am in the morning and helping them cross the road,” said the father of four children.

Social media users praised the school’s effort and the farewell ceremony, saying it symbolised love, harmony and mutual respect for one another. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK