Goreng pisang seller in Malaysia collapses into a wok of hot oil after fatal heart attack

A goreng pisang (banana fritters) seller in Penang collapsed into a wok filled with hot oil when she suffered a heart attack at her stall on Sunday (March 13).

The 74-year-old woman, Ms Zhong Biying, was preparing her roadside stall for business when she experienced a bout of dizziness. The next moment, she plunged head-first into the wok.

She was pronounced dead in hospital, Malaysian Chinese newspaper, Sin Chew Daily, reported.

While it was initially reported that Ms Zhong had succumbed to severe burn injuries on her face and body, an autopsy two days later revealed that a sudden heart attack was the cause of death.

One of her sons said his mother had been selling goreng pisang for more than 30 years.

"My mother is very old… but I don't think she knew that she had a heart problem," said the 44-year-old.

He shared that the roadside stall would be closed while he and his brothers take care of their 80-year-old father.