Ex-father-in-law mastermind of plot to kill HK socialite Abby Choi, ex-husband arrested

The gruesome murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi was believed to have been plotted by her former father-in-law, and the rented house where her body parts were discovered was used as a butchery site, police said on Saturday.

Ms Choi’s ex-husband, who has been on the run, was arrested on Saturday, South China Morning Post reported.

Media reports quoted an unnamed police force source as saying that the ex-father-in-law, a former cop, was unhappy over Ms Choi’s handling of a luxury property. The ex-father-in-law has not been named yet.

On Friday, the Hong Kong police had described the murder as “premeditated” and “well-planned”, after the 28-year-old victim’s body parts were discovered in a house at Lung Mei Tsuen village in Tai Po, a suburb in the city.

The unit, which is on a ground-floor of a three-storey house, was set up as a butchery site, said police.

“We are still looking for the head,” Superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after sharing that a woman’s limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, said Superintendent Chung. “Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene, he added.

Ms Choi’s head, torso and hands are still not found. Divers from the elite Special Duties Unit, known as Flying Tigers, will be deployed to carry out an underwater search for the missing dismembered body parts at a water catchment area at Tseung Kwan O cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished – suggesting it was set up to dispose of Ms Choi’s body, said Superintendent Chung.

It was believed that the ex-father-in-law who rented the flat this month was the mastermind behind the murder plot, according to the source.

Police have arrested the parents and elder brother of Ms Choi’s ex-husband. The three arrested will face murder charges, police said.

Ms Choi’s ex-husband, known as Alex Kwong by local media, was caught at the Tung Chung waterfront at about 1pm on Saturday, local media reported.

“It is possible he was waiting for a speedboat to flee the city illegally,” a source was quoted by South China Morning Post.

An initial police investigation found that Ms Choi had recently planned to sell a Kadoorie Hill property, in Ho Man Tin, which she had bought under her former father-in-law’s name. Ho Man Tin is an upmarket residential neighbourhood in central Kowloon.

Ms Choi is said to have promised to re-settle her ex-husband and his family members elsewhere. However, the move sparked fierce opposition from the former father-in-law who had several arguments with her, the source added.

The murder was believed to have been committed over a dispute between Ms Choi, Mr Kwong and his family concerning the property at Kadoorie Hill, which cost tens of millions of dollars.

The probe also found that Ms Choi had not registered her marriage with her current husband, the son of a founder of TamJai Yunnan Mixian, a fast casual restaurant chain in Hong Kong with operations in mainland China. This implied that her assets would be inherited by her two children with Kwong, reported media reports.

Some villagers were reportedly disturbed by the gruesome murder in their vicinity.

“Some have suggested we organise a Taoist ceremony to calm the spirit of the deceased, but another representative said we should respect the family of the deceased and contact them first,” said a villager, adding that village representatives have not contacted Ms Choi’s family yet.

An insider also told South China Morning Post that the police suspected that before Ms Choi went missing, her ex-brother-in-law, who worked as her chauffeur, drove to her home in Kadoorie Hill to meet her.

The two were heading to pick up a daughter Ms Choi had with Mr Kwong. It was unclear when she was going to pick up her daughter. Ms Choi also had a son with Mr Kwong.

On Tuesday, Ms Choi was reported missing after she did not pick up her daughter.