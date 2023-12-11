 Illegal laughing gas on open sale in Pattaya, Latest World News - The New Paper
Illegal laughing gas on open sale in Pattaya

Tourists were seen inhaling laughing gas inside a marijuana shop, while others bought it to use on the street.PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Dec 11, 2023 10:49 pm

The Nation news agency was tipped off that a shop, which sells legal marijuana products, was selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, at the popular tourism street in the seaside town of Pattaya.

A check at the shop revealed that staff inside were selling nitrous oxide balloons to both Thai and foreign tourists.

The shop displayed a sign reading: “Happy balloon. Buy 10, get two free balloons and one glass of beer.”

The Nation witnessed tourists inhaling the gas inside the shop, while others bought it to use on the street.

Tourists were spotted trying to carry the balloons into nearby bars, but guards stopped them at the door.

Selling nitrous oxide is prohibited under the Medicine Act of 1967 in Thailand, which carries up to five years imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 baht (S$377) for lawbreakers.

Nitrous oxide is used as a sedative in certain medical and dental procedures. It induces a mild sense of euphoria, often accompanied by giggling fits – hence the nickname “happy gas”. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

