Joy turns to grief as woman in Malaysia gets married, loses mother on same day

The woman received news that her mother was in critical condition half an hour after she and her beau solemnised their union.

A woman in Malaysia lost her mother on her wedding day last Saturday, midway through her wedding festivities in Kuala Lumpur.

Fitness influencer Mawie Khaili on Sunday shared how his friend Ika’s big day turned tragic in a TikTok video that has been seen 150,000 times.

According to Mr Mawie, the wedding had been going swimmingly for Ms Ika. But around half an hour after she and her beau had solemnised their union, Ms Ika received news that her mother, who was warded at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, was in critical condition.

Ms Ika rushed to the hospital, but her mother had breathed her last just when she arrived.

In the video, her mother is seen being wheeled away as Mr Mawie narrated: “I cannot imagine being in Ika’s situation.”

He went on to say that the distraught bride decided to return to her wedding venue out of respect for her guests who had travelled from different parts of the country, as well as Indonesia and Singapore for her big day.

Her mother’s body was accompanied by her wheelchair-bound father.