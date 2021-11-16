Langkawi's international tourism bubble under scrutiny

LANGKAWI The start of Malaysia's first international tourism bubble yesterday is being watched closely as the country is hoping to reopen its borders next year to revive an industry battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism players on the resort island of Langkawi, the first holiday spot to reopen to domestic tourists on Sept 16, are looking forward to another boost.

The entry of foreign tourists, the first since borders closed almost two years ago, is taking place amid warnings that Covid-19 cases may rise again with a recent increase in infectivity despite the country's high vaccination rate.

Kedah state executive councillor Mohd Firdaus Ahmad said the state had completed its preparations for the travel bubble with the local authorities and agencies such as the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) as well as tourism players.

"All foreign holidaymakers have to undergo Covid-19 screening upon arrival at the island, and the results will be known in 10 minutes. They have to take the test at a facility near the Langkawi International Airport. These travellers will be moving about within a travel bubble guided by their agents," he said, adding that all eateries and tourist attractions were also ready to receive tourist arrivals.

International travellers, said Mr Mohd Firdaus, would further boost Langkawi's tourism sector due to their higher spending power.

"In the past five years (before the pandemic), international travellers spent a significant amount in Langkawi and this was good for the local economy.

"On average, each of them spent between RM1,000 (S$320) and RM2,000 a person daily for accommodation and activities like island-hopping and to hire tour guides," added Mr Mohd Firdaus, who holds the state tourism, arts and culture, entrepreneur development and cooperatives portfolio.

Lada chief executive officer Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib said tourists had to undergo Covid-19 tests within 48 hours of landing.

"If any of them is found to be positive, there are 118 rooms in 20 hotels on standby for any quarantine measures," he said.

On the number of tourists expected this week, Mr Nasaruddin said it was difficult to gauge as over the next fortnight, most of the tourists were likely to be those transiting from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

"We are expecting to see more direct flights into Langkawi in early December, especially when the festive holidays begin in Europe and the United States," he added.