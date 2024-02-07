 Malaysia announces toll-free travel on Feb 8, 9, Latest World News - The New Paper
Malaysia announces toll-free travel on Feb 8, 9

The two days of toll-free travel would cost the government RM42.99 million (S$12.2 million).PHOTO: ST FILE
Feb 07, 2024 02:46 pm

PETALING JAYA – Road users with private vehicles will enjoy toll-free travel on highways on Feb 8 and 9 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, said Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The festival falls on Feb 10.

Datuk Seri Nanta said the Cabinet had decided that toll-free travel for Class 1 (private vehicles) would be implemented on all highways from 12.01am on Feb 8 until 11.59pm on Feb 9.

The waiver would be applicable at all toll plazas except for the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Tanjung Kupang plazas in Johor.

The two days of toll-free travel would cost the government RM42.99 million (S$12.2 million).

“The decision to allow toll-free travel is in line with the unity government’s aspirations to care for the welfare of the people and to help alleviate the cost of living,” said Mr Nanta in a statement on Feb 7.

“It is hoped... road users will use this opportunity to plan their travels,” he added.

Mr Nanta also reminded travellers to ensure that they have enough balance in their Touch ’n Go cards and e-wallets before setting out.

The announcement came days after the Road Transport Department banned heavy vehicles from the roads for four days – Feb 8, 9, 12 and 13 – around the Chinese New Year season to ensure smooth traffic for people who are returning to their hometowns for the festival. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

