Malaysia GE: Influencer Cleopatra eyes contesting a federal seat in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian social media influencer Cleopatra said gender equality would be among the issues she would fight for.

PETALING JAYA - A popular social media influencer, Cleopatra, said she may contest one of the parliamentary seats in the Kuala Lumpur federal territory, adding a touch of glamour to the Malaysian general election.

Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, who is in her 30s, said she is unperturbed about competing against big names in the Batu ward which is held by the main opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH). She is planning to contest as an independent candidate.

The Kuala Lumpur federal territory’s 11 parliamentary constituencies, Malaysia’s most urban and multiracial seats, are all held by the opposition.

Ms Nur Fathiah, a mother of two, said that being an Independent would allow her the liberty and privilege to speak out on what she truly believed in and be realistic about what she could achieve.

In the last general election, Independent candidate P. Prabakaran - backed by PH - won the seat with a majority of 24,438 votes, edging out Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, Parti Islam SeMalaysia candidate Azhar Yahya and another Independent candidate VM Panjamothy.

Mr Prabakaran subsequently joined Parti Keadilan Rakyat, one of the parties under PH.

Ms Nur Fathiah, who is also a director at a defence and security company, said she had been interested in politics for some time.

Gender equality would be among the issues she would fight for, she added.

And should she win the seat, Ms Nur Fathiah said her immediate plan would be to attend to community issues and problems affecting traders as well as look into commuter connectivity in the area.

She is likely to face a stiff multi-cornered fight in Batu. Candidates from the three main political blocs: BN, PH and Perikatan Nasional are expected to field their candidates in the ward. Prominent rights activist and lawyer Siti Kasim has also said she is planning to contest in Batu. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK