Malaysian man who beheaded father then chopped him up, to hang after failing appeal

You Poh Khoon was charged with murdering and dismembering his 74-year-old father in 2018 in a house in Ipoh, Perak.

An unemployed Malaysian man, who claimed to be insane when he beheaded his father and cutting the body into six parts five years ago, has failed to set aside his death sentence.

A three-member Court of Appeal bench, chaired by Justice Kamaludin Said, was unconvinced by 57-year-old You Poh Khoon’s defence on the ground of insanity.

“The defence was unable to rebut the expert evidence of the prosecution witness on the appellant’s mental health at the time the incident took place,” Mr Kamaludin said on Monday when dismissing the appeal.

The man was charged with murdering his 74-year-old father, You Su Kim, between Oct 8 and Oct 9 in 2018 in a house in Ipoh, Perak.

According to media reports, neighbours reported hearing father and son arguing the night before the murder, believed to be over the use of drugs by the younger You.

Police said You was believed to be under the influence of drugs when he severed the elderly man’s head and cut the body into six parts.

The incident came to light when You’s sister noticed blood on a mattress, pillow and on the walls of You’s house, reported the New Straits Times.

The police were called and they found the remains in a 1.5m deep sewage underground tank and in a hole that was dug up behind the house.

The police also recovered a long machete from the scene of the crime.

On May 24 last year, the Ipoh High Court sentenced the younger You to death by hanging after he was found guilty of killing his father.

He subsequently appealed against the high court’s conviction.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling on Monday is not the end of the road for You though, as he can file a final appeal to the Federal Court.