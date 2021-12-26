Malaysia's 'GrabFloat rider' amuses viewers during live TV interview

Thousands of Malaysians are struggling to cope with the aftermath of a massive flood on Dec 17 and 18 that has left at least 46 dead and several others displaced across six states.

One man, however, appeared to be taking the adversity in his stride when he was caught videobombing a live news interview in a waterlogged street in Klang Valley.

As a television crew was conducting an interview with a resident, a GrabFood delivery rider appeared in the background and stole the show, staring into the camera and holding up a peace sign.

It became clear he was no ordinary GrabFood rider.

In his hands was a rainbow float tube, which probably came in handy as he waddled in knee-deep waters while carrying the recognisable green GrabFood bag on his back.

Steady abang delivery dengan pelampung comelnya.



Kepada sukarelawan yang menolong dengan senyuman, semoga Allah membalas budi anda, dunya dan akhirat❤️🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/Xzewn2lin4 — Nazrudin Rahman (@NazrudinRahman) December 20, 2021

Responses to the delivery man's antics were positive, with some christening him a "GrabFloat rider".

At the very least, it provided for a moment of levity in an otherwise difficult festive period for Malaysians.