 Malaysia's Musang King durians sold at $105 per fruit in China, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysia's Musang King durians sold at $105 per fruit in China

Malaysia's Musang King durians sold at $105 per fruit in China
Mr Mohamad said in China, fresh durians from Malaysia are considered premium and are more expensive than durians imported from Thailand and the Philippines.PHOTO: MOHAMAD SABU/FACEBOOK
Aug 29, 2024 02:14 pm

PETALING JAYA – Musang King durians from Malaysia are being sold at RM350 (S$105) per fruit in China, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu.

“This is what I saw during my visit to Shenzen, China. All the durians were sold off within a couple of hours,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Aug 26.

Datuk Seri Mohamad was visiting Joy Ming Mau, a fresh durian packaging and distribution warehouse company in Shenzen.

“It took two days for the Malaysian fresh durians to be distributed to sales outlets in Shenzen.

“The demand for Musang King is high, and I understand Chinese durian importers are looking into bringing other types of durians, such as durian kampung, to the Chinese market,” said Mr Mohamad.

In another post on Aug 28, Mr Mohamad wrote that in China, fresh durians from Malaysia are considered premium and are more expensive than durians imported from Thailand and the Philippines.

A film distribution agency has clarified that Bosco Wong was merely recreating a scene from his new film The Unwavering Brotherhood.
TV

Viral clip of Bosco Wong scolding waiters in M'sia is a skit

Related Stories

New sinkhole opens up in Kuala Lumpur about 50m from where tourist fell

KL sinkhole: High-powered water jets to dislodge blockage

Call for more services at VEP counter in Woodlands

Malaysia began exporting fresh durians to China on Aug 24.

Forty metric tonnes of fresh durians, including varieties such as Musang King, Black Thorn, D24, and IOI, from eight exporting companies, were being shipped to China in three phases. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

 

Hari ini saya dibawa melihat gudang pembungkusan dan pengedaran durian segar oleh syarikat Joy Ming Mau, Shenzhen....

Posted by Mohamad Sabu on Monday, August 26, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiadurianChina