Malaysia's Musang King durians sold at $105 per fruit in China

Mr Mohamad said in China, fresh durians from Malaysia are considered premium and are more expensive than durians imported from Thailand and the Philippines.

PETALING JAYA – Musang King durians from Malaysia are being sold at RM350 (S$105) per fruit in China, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu.

“This is what I saw during my visit to Shenzen, China. All the durians were sold off within a couple of hours,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Aug 26.

Datuk Seri Mohamad was visiting Joy Ming Mau, a fresh durian packaging and distribution warehouse company in Shenzen.

“It took two days for the Malaysian fresh durians to be distributed to sales outlets in Shenzen.

“The demand for Musang King is high, and I understand Chinese durian importers are looking into bringing other types of durians, such as durian kampung, to the Chinese market,” said Mr Mohamad.

In another post on Aug 28, Mr Mohamad wrote that in China, fresh durians from Malaysia are considered premium and are more expensive than durians imported from Thailand and the Philippines.

Malaysia began exporting fresh durians to China on Aug 24.

Forty metric tonnes of fresh durians, including varieties such as Musang King, Black Thorn, D24, and IOI, from eight exporting companies, were being shipped to China in three phases. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK