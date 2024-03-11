 Man arrested for crashing car into Buckingham Palace gates, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Man arrested for crashing car into Buckingham Palace gates

No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 11, 2024 12:23 am

LONDON – A man who crashed a car into the gates of London’s Buckingham Palace over the weekend has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police said the car “collided with the gates” of the royal residence at 2.30am local time (10.30am Singapore Time) on March 9.

Armed officers arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, a spokesperson for the force said.

No one was injured and inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision, the spokesperson added.

Security measures at Buckingham Palace, the British royal family’s official residence, are stringent, with the building in the heart of the capital constantly monitored by armed officers.

The palace has faced multiple break-in attempts in the past.

In September 2023, a 25-year-old man was arrested after trying to enter the royal stables.

In the lead-up to King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023, a man was arrested for throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

In the same month, another man was arrested for ramming his car into the gates that guard Downing Street, home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. – AFP

