 Man in China steals cash from temple, says Buddha told him it was 'OK'
Man in China steals cash from temple, says Buddha told him it was 'OK'

The donation boxes at a shrine area of the Shuangyan Temple in Yiyang City. PHOTOS: JIMU NEWS

Apparently, Buddha gave him the 'OK' sign to 'borrow' the money

Jul 17, 2023 08:23 pm

After he was caught stealing cash from a temple in China, a man explained that he was merely “borrowing” the money, and that “Buddha gave him an OK sign to do so.

According to Jimu News, police officers in the Jiangxi province in China caught the man, a villager named Ye Mou, for stealing from a temple’s donation box.

On July 8, police received reports from the public about repeated theft occurrences at Shuangyan Temple in Yiyang City.

Investigations led them to a Ye Mou, who was said to have recently been loitering around the donation boxes at the temple and showing “suspicious behaviour”.

When questioned by the cops, Ye admitted that he “borrowed” the money after praying to Buddha.

He added that Buddha gave him an ‘OK’ sign to take the money as he said he would return it.

Media reports on the incident suggest that Ye was referring to the gesture found on a mural of Buddha found at some temples.

According to Jimu News, Ye was arrested and given 12 days of administrative detention for his actions. 

