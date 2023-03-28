Man cooks lunch in truck while stuck in Causeway jam
What do you do when you’re stuck in traffic? Cook yourself a meal!
This was what truck driver Muhammad Irfan did when he was stuck on the Causeway for two hours last Tuesday (March 21).
The 27-year-old Malaysian, who travels to Singapore via the Causeway thrice a week, took to TikTok to share his meal preparation with netizens.
In the clip, he is seen cooking his lunch – consisting of instant noodles, eggs, and frozen sausages – using a portable gas stove and mess tin.
The caption in the video read: “Woodlands jam? Worry about my food first.”
@achiktruckers Kejar trip dlu!! #fyp #truckersmuda #hidupabglori #abgcrossboder🇲🇾🇸🇬 #kptb #mckipgeng #mckip ♬ Dj Dayak Full Beat Lagu Malihi Janji - Jeremya Ginting
Speaking with Asiaone, Irfan said it was not often that he had lunch in his vehicle.
“I have to do something if I am starving,” he said.
“It's not always instant noodles. Sometimes I cook fried chicken, but not while I'm driving,” he added.
Many netizens in the comments praised his ingenuity, and commended him for making the best of the situation.
But there were some who expressed concerns about the possibility of a fire breaking out while cooking in a vehicle.
Responding to such comments, Irfan said he was aware of the risks, and always checked the conditions of his equipment before cooking.
