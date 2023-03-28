 Man cooks lunch in truck while stuck in Causeway jam, Latest World News - The New Paper
Man cooks lunch in truck while stuck in Causeway jam

SCREENGRABS: ACHIKTRUCKERS/TIKTOK
Mar 28, 2023 07:31 pm

What do you do when you’re stuck in traffic? Cook yourself a meal! 

This was what truck driver Muhammad Irfan did when he was stuck on the Causeway for two hours last Tuesday (March 21). 

The 27-year-old Malaysian, who travels to Singapore via the Causeway thrice a week, took to TikTok to share his meal preparation with netizens. 

In the clip, he is seen cooking his lunch – consisting of instant noodles, eggs, and frozen sausages – using a portable gas stove and mess tin. 

The caption in the video read: “Woodlands jam? Worry about my food first.”

 

@achiktruckers Kejar trip dlu!! #fyp #truckersmuda #hidupabglori #abgcrossboder🇲🇾🇸🇬 #kptb #mckipgeng #mckip ♬ Dj Dayak Full Beat Lagu Malihi Janji - Jeremya Ginting

Speaking with Asiaone, Irfan said it was not often that he had lunch in his vehicle. 

“I have to do something if I am starving,” he said. 

“It's not always instant noodles. Sometimes I cook fried chicken, but not while I'm driving,” he added. 

Many netizens in the comments praised his ingenuity, and commended him for making the best of the situation. 

SCREENGRAB: ACHIKTRUCKERS/TIKTOK

But there were some who expressed concerns about the possibility of a fire breaking out while cooking in a vehicle. 

Responding to such comments, Irfan said he was aware of the risks, and always checked the conditions of his equipment before cooking. 

