Man dead, wife injured in early morning JB bike crash

A Malaysian couple, believed to be on their way to work, were seen lying in the middle of a road in Johor early on Thursday morning.

They were spotted by fellow bikers, who called for emergency services.

An ambulance took the wife to hospital, but the husband did not survive.

The couple’s motorcycle was believed to have been hit by another vehicle in a hit-and-run accident. It happened in Permas, a suburb of Johor Bahru, just before 6.45am, China Press reported.

The South Johor Bahru District Police, who received reports of the incident at 6.50am, were investigating.

The authorities suspect that a black Toyota truck hit the couple’s motorcycle, and the driver left the scene.

According to police chief Raub Selamat, the couple had stopped at a traffic light when the truck made a right turn into their lane and hit them.

The victim was identified as Huang Zhi Ming, a 39-year-old warehouse manager and father of two young children.

His wife was said to have various injuries but had reportedly regained consciousness.