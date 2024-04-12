Man defecating in Perak river trampled on by elephant

A 55-year-old man in Perak, Malaysia, has sustained serious injuries to his leg and ribs after an elephant trampled on him while he was relieving himself in a river.

New Straits Times cited Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff as saying that the man had diarrhoea and had gone to the river to defecate.

"There were 12 people near the scene but only the victim was attacked by the elephant as he was the only one in the river at the time," Mr Yusoff said of the incident that took place at about 7pm on April 11.

The man was rushed to Gerik Hospital before being transferred to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for treatment.

The Felda Bersia resident sustained multiple injuries including broken ribs and a fractured left leg.

In 2018, a man was seriously injured after he was trampled by an elephant in the vicinity.

Mr M. Paramanazan, who was 69, had alighted from his vehicle near the memorial monument on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway to take a closer look at an elephant.

The elephant chased Mr Paramanazan and trampled on him when he tried to approach it.