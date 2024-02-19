 Man in India advertises personal details on his e-rickshaw to find a bride, Latest World News - The New Paper
Man in India advertises personal details on his e-rickshaw to find a bride

The hoarding includes Mr Deependra Rathore's personal details such as his height, birth date and time and blood group.PHOTO: OUR MADHYAPRADESH/FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Feb 19, 2024 01:25 pm

In a desperate quest to get married, a 30-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh - a state about 800km south of India’s capital New Delhi - has resorted to advertising himself on a hoarding on the side of his e-rickshaw, India Today reported on Feb 18.

Mr Deependra Rathore of Damoh told India Today that it was difficult for him to find a suitable partner due to what he perceives as a “shortage of women in his society”.

Mr Deependra told India Today that he had previously joined a matrimonial group, which assists singles in finding prospective spouses, but was unable to find a suitable match from his hometown. This led him to take the unconventional step of advertising himself on his e-rickshaw.

The hoarding includes details - mostly in Hindi - such as his height, birth date and time, blood group, educational background, and gotra, or lineage.

He emphasised that he is open to marriage proposals from women of any caste or religion. Mr Deependra also said that he is willing to consider women from outside Damoh. This is uncommon to the people living in his region, who closely follow tradition and typically try to look out for life partners from a similar background.

The man’s unique approach to finding a life partner has drawn attention. It is rare for someone to advertise their personal details openly on a hoarding.

Mr Deependra’s parents, who are preoccupied with practising religion have given their blessings to his self-advertisement approach.

He said that his family relies on his income from operating the e-rickshaw. He added that he will ensure the happiness of his future spouse.

He told India Today: “My parents are busy with worship, so they don’t have time to find a girl for me and hence I have to do it.”

