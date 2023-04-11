CCTV shows youth humping cat; owner makes police report

A youth was caught on camera behaving inappropriately with a cat outside of an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang.

Stompers Aqilah and Rosy alerted Stomp to closed circuit television (CCTV) footage that has been circulating online.

The cat's owner, Ismul (@ismulazim) posted the footage on his Instagram Stories.

According to the timestamp, the incident happened on Apr 8 at about 1.51am.

In the video, the youth is seen checking his surroundings before pulling down his pants and humping the cat from behind.

The cat tries to get away from him but he lifts the cat and starts humping it again.

Ismul wrote in his post that he 'tried making a police report'.

He added that he wanted to put the footage out in hope of it going viral so 'relevant parties' can take action against the youth.

Stomp has reached out to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Singapore (SPCA) for comment.