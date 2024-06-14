Man's public transport adventure: 5 countries, 29 days, $560

Singapore, the final destination of his journey, left a deep impression on Jiang Xia.

Mr Jiang, who is a student from Shanghai, initiated this adventure at the end of April and arrived in Singapore on May 27.

His accomplishment quickly gained him attention and even landed him on Weibo's trending topics.

Mr Jiang, who has since returned to Shanghai, told 8World News that travelling by public transport had always been a dream of his.

“This was my first time travelling abroad this way, crossing five countries. I usually fly when I travel internationally, and never before had I experienced walking through land borders and crossing bridges,” he said.

Starting in Shanghai, he travelled south to Guangzhou, then to Kunming before venturing into Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and finally, Singapore.

"I love buses and subways. Of course, I'd choose trains when there weren't any buses. In South-east Asia, it was mostly by train, except for the last leg from Johor Bahru to Singapore, where I opted for a bus."

During his trip, he wore a face mask, carried bandages and avoided travelling at night or in unsafe areas. Although he encountered some dangers, he said the trip went smoothly.

"I’d usually arrive in a city, explore the area around my hotel, then move on to other attractions. Within the city, I mainly relied on buses, subways and light rail," he said.

He also met many kind people during his trip, experiencing local cultures and cuisines.

"In Malaysia, I participated in the traditional ancestral rites of local Chinese, experiencing their profound cultural heritage," he said.

Excluding his flight back to China from Singapore, Mr Jiang spent around 3,000 yuan ($560) – significantly lower than his initial budget of 5,000 yuan for his 29-day trip, translating to roughly $19 per day.

His biggest expense was a train ticket in Laos, costing around 500 yuan. For meals, he relied mostly on street food stalls and night markets, while his accommodation options ranged from budget-friendly hostels to hotels.

“I've slept on the streets, and some friends let me stay at their homes. I had to pay for accommodation for only about 10 days,” he recounted. “When I stayed with friends, they cooked for me, and I didn’t eat much outside. When staying at hostels, they provided free breakfast."

Singapore, the final destination of his journey, left a deep impression on Mr Jiang. He was particularly impressed by Gardens by the Bay, describing it as a city built within a forest.

“What touched me most was on the MRT, where people of different races interacted with each other. Chinese people would talk to Malays, to Indians. They were shaking hands, hugging, even dating. It moved me,” he said.

He found Singaporean food a bit bland, similar to the cuisine of Chaozhou in Guangdong.

Having completed his South-east Asian adventure, Mr Jiang is now setting his sights even further afield by taking a train from China all the way to Portugal.