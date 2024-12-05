Slowpoke cyclist holds up bus, sparks online fury

The cyclist can be seen pedalling leisurely while right in front of the bus.

A clip of a cyclist slowly pedalling in front of a bus has drawn the ire of netizens.

In the Reddit post, the cyclist can be seen leisurely pedalling directly in front of the bus the user was on.

To avoid hitting the cyclist, the bus driver had to drive slowly, causing a holdup and increasing the passengers’ travel time.

The cyclist can be seen turning his head towards the bus several times, seemingly aware of its presence behind him. However, he didn't change his route to let the bus pass.

The user stated in the post's caption that the cyclist continued to pedal slowly for over 10 minutes.

Several netizens commented on the post, with most criticising the cyclist's actions and sharing the poster's frustration.

One user commented, "While the cyclist technically didn't break the law, it's kind of road hogging and shows total disregard for other road users and passengers."

Some suggested rather creative solutions, with one asking whether buses could have openable windows so passengers could throw rotten apples at such selfish cyclists.