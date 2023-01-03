Melaka govt mulls making face masks mandatory again if Covid-19 infections show upward trend

Melaka Health and Anti-drug Committee Chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the preemptive measure was in line with the increasing Covid-19 cases.

MELAKA - Face masks will be made mandatory by Jan 17 in the state if Covid-19 cases record an upward trend, says the Melaka government.

State health and anti-drug committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the preemptive measure of making face masks a must in public areas was in line with the increasing number of global Covid-19 cases.

“We are monitoring the situation and we will not hesitate to make face masks compulsory in public and other premises if the need arises based on our two-week of evaluation of the number of cases reported,” he said on Tuesday.

Dr Muhamad Akmal also urged locals as well as tourists to start wearing face masks now.

“We also urge locals to take their booster doses as a precautionary measure, especially the high-risk groups,” he added. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK