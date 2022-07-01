Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade’s dad reads out last message after he dies of cancer at 23

Popular YouTuber Technoblade has died of cancer. He was 23 years old.

Technoblade posted one last video on his YouTube channel titled “so long nerds”, in which his father read his final message to fans.

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I am dead,” said the message, which also revealed that his real name was Alex.

He went on to thank fans who supported his YouTube career by buying merchandise and channel memberships and joked that his siblings “are going to college”.

“If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life,” he said.

The video ended with a message from the family appearing as text, saying Technoblade was always finding ways to entertain and reward his audience through online prizes and encouraging good sportsmanship.

“This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn’t complain, kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds,” the message read.

Technoblade started his YouTube channel in 2013 and eventually became known for posting about Minecraft. His videos have garnered more than 1.2 billion views.

In a video posted last year, Technoblade revealed that he was diagnosed with sarcoma – a rare kind of cancer that grows in tissues like bone or muscle – after noticing some pain and swelling on his right arm.

Tributes have poured in for Technoblade via Twitter where fans said they will miss his storytelling abilities and sense of humour.

Hypixel, a Minecraft minigame server, announced that a tribute for Technoblade will be set up in the main lobby where players can contribute to a book of condolences that will be presented to his family. - The Star