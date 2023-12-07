M'sia King to award hospital guard for selflessness

Ms R. Yogeswary has been working as a security guard at the hospital for many years.

For years, security guard R. Yogeswary has been going about her duties at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, ensuring the people around her are happy.

The 44-year-old mother of two ensures smooth traffic flow, helps the disabled, and makes sure those using wheelchairs get in and out of their vehicles safely.

She is a familiar face who greets everyone, asks about patients’ well-being and is always there with a smile despite her 12-hour daily shift.

Her kindness and selflessness have not gone unnoticed. In fact, it went viral after a video of her helping patients and visitors was put up on social media.

In March 2023, she received the “Sejahtera Wanita Award” in conjunction with the state-level Women’s Day celebration.

Now, she has received even greater recognition. She has been bestowed the Pingat Pangkuan Negara by the King and would receive her award on Dec 19 at Istana Negara.

When told about it, she was speechless.

Ms Yogeswary said she had never even dreamt of receiving such an award personally from the King.

“I really cannot believe it. I am happy, excited, but at the same time anxious as well.

“Helping people open car doors, holding the lift for patients and staff, calming anxious patients and directing traffic, are all part of my responsibility.

“Earlier I was stationed at the hospital’s Women, Children and Cardiology complex, where I used to see a lot of mothers and their babies.

“Now, I am based at the daycare treatment complex, where I meet a lot of disabled patients who come in for rehabilitation and surgeries,” she said.

Ms Yogeswary said she would listen to prayer verses on her mobile phone before work, to keep herself calm and happy throughout the day.

“I know people that come to the hospital are already anxious, worried and scared, and that is why I try to make small talk. If I can make a person feel better, why not? If doing small things like opening the car door, holding the lift and just saying good morning helps, I would."

Ms Yogeswary is now planning for the big day and will buy two sets of baju kurung on her next day off – one for the rehearsal and one for the investiture ceremony.

“I have never been to Kuala Lumpur before, and I will be driving with my sister who will keep me company,” said the woman from Gerik.

Ms Yogeswary has also been rewarded in other ways. Many times at restaurants, she would bump into patients who insist on paying for her meal.

“I feel shy, because this is happening very often. I don’t want people to keep paying for my meals,” she added.

Ms Yogeswary has been honoured by her employers United Security Services. The company’s manager Yusni Zam presented her with cash and an appreciation letter.

The manager said Ms Yogeswary was an example to the staff. “She is an excellent worker, and we always receive positive feedback about her." – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK