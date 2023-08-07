M’sia woman dies after breast enhancement procedure from unlicensed beautician

A young mother in Malaysia died after undergoing a breast enhancement procedure from an unlicensed aesthetician.

The injection apparently caused an infection and severe pain in her chest, back, and legs, before she died four days after the procedure.

According to China Press, the deceased, Chen Wei Shan, 29, from Batu Pahat, Johor, was persuaded by her aesthetician to get a hyaluronic acid breast enhancement injection in July.

She had initially visited the aesthetics centre in Skudai on July 29 for only a facial treatment.

Chen agreed to the procedure, but experienced severe chest pains soon after.

Her husband, Huang, a 35-year-old businessman, said his wife felt dizzy and had chest pains after the injection, but at the time thought the symptoms were normal.

At around 12pm the next day (July 30), her chest pains intensified, so she visited a nearby clinic. The doctor there found that she had high levels of anaesthesia and other substances in her body, which put her in a precarious situation.

When her condition did not improve later that day, she was taken to a private hospital.

The following day, the pain had spread to her back and legs, rendering her unable to walk, and she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

On Aug 2, the young mother died at 7.04am.

Preliminary autopsy results later showed that the deceased’s chest was full of bacteria, China Press noted. A detailed and specific cause of death is still pending.

Chen leaves behind her husband and two sons, aged 12 and nine.