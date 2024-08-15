Woman moves out after finding landlord's decomposing body

The woman was seen moving her belongings out after 11pm.

A 55-year-old man known as Ah Chun to his neighbours apparently died in his bathroom but nobody noticed his absence, including his tenant – until she detected a foul smell in the flat.

The Malaysian woman, who did not want to be interviewed, was seen moving her belongings out of the flat at Block 622 Yishun Ring Road after 11pm on Aug 13.

The block consists of three- and four-room flats.

Two men standing by a Malaysia-registered car at the foot of the block told Shin Min Daily News they were relatives of the tenant, who had been staying in the fourth-storey unit for about a year.

The duo went to a shop across the road for a bouquet of flowers which they placed at the flat.

Neighbours living on the same floor said Ah Chun used to live in the flat with his mother and younger brother, but the mother died and the brother moved out after he got married.

They added that they did not see Ah Chun every day but they would greet one another when they crossed paths.

The police confirmed that a 55-year-old man was found dead in the flat and that they had ruled out homicide.