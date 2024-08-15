 Woman moves out after finding landlord's decomposing body, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman moves out after finding landlord's decomposing body

Woman moves out after finding landlord's decomposing body
The woman was seen moving her belongings out after 11pm.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 15, 2024 10:16 am

A 55-year-old man known as Ah Chun to his neighbours apparently died in his bathroom but nobody noticed his absence, including his tenant – until she detected a foul smell in the flat.

The Malaysian woman, who did not want to be interviewed, was seen moving her belongings out of the flat at Block 622 Yishun Ring Road after 11pm on Aug 13.

The block consists of three- and four-room flats.

Two men standing by a Malaysia-registered car at the foot of the block told Shin Min Daily News they were relatives of the tenant, who had been staying in the fourth-storey unit for about a year.

The duo went to a shop across the road for a bouquet of flowers which they placed at the flat.

Neighbours living on the same floor said Ah Chun used to live in the flat with his mother and younger brother, but the mother died and the brother moved out after he got married.

The ads put up by the tenant.
World

M'sia woman in Japan catches tenant selling her furniture

Related Stories

Man allegedly trashes room when refused lease extension

Guess why this tenant and her landlady clashed over laundry

Tenants ‘disappear’, leaving condo in a mess and rent unpaid

They added that they did not see Ah Chun every day but they would greet one another when they crossed paths.

The police confirmed that a 55-year-old man was found dead in the flat and that they had ruled out homicide.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

tenantDeathYishun

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim