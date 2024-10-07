Geylang tenants locked out of their shophouses by new owner

The tenants of shophouses in Geylang are crying foul after their shopfronts were unexpectedly sealed by the new owner.

They also told Shin Min Daily News that they had not been able to pay their monthly rent for the past three months as they could not contact the new owner.

The shophouses at 236 to 244 Geylang Road were bought over by Suyh in 2021.

The Straits Times reported in January that 10 shophouses owned by two Chinese nationals linked to a $3 billion money laundering case were put on the market by DBS Bank as it sought to recover repayments of its loans.

Suyh director Su FuXiang has not been seen since the police raids in August 2023.

In July this year, the shophouses were acquired by Apricot23, a local private limited company.

Shophouse tenants Lun Yuanzhong and Zhou Jun told Shin Min Daily News that about 10 men showed up at about 3am on Oct 3, claiming they were sent by the new owner to clear the shophouses.

The men chased everyone out, changed the door locks and put up a notice prohibiting anyone from entering.

Mr Lun said: “From what I’m aware, there were seven shops locked, including a tattoo shop, a coffee shop and a barber.

“My shop’s lease contract with Suyh ends only in April 2025.

“We had been paying rent to FTI Consulting until the property changed hands in July this year.”

Mr Lun was told by FTI Consulting that the new owner would meet with him to discuss the lease but the new owner never showed up.

Ms Li Huimei, who ran a tattoo shop, said a woman from FTI Consulting turned up on Oct 4 to inform her that she had breached her contract by failing to pay rent for three months, so the new owner would repossess the shop.

Ms Li's contract with Suyh would expire last month.

The tenants have filed a police report but are yet to seek legal advice.

As at Oct 4, a notice could be seen on the shutters of the shophouses, forbidding entry into the premises owned by Apricot23.