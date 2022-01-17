M'sian family gets help to enter Singapore after son dies of heart attack

When a Malaysian woman’s older brother died from a sudden heart attack in Singapore, she hit a cul-de-sac when trying to obtain bus tickets for her family to attend the man’s wake on Jan 16.

Desperate, she took to Facebook to appeal to people who did have bus tickets under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, even attaching a photo of her brother’s obituary, which stated he would be cremated on the morning of Jan 18.

The brother, surnamed How, was a 46-year-old aircon repairman.

The sister wrote in the Facebook post: "I really need help, my brother passed away in Singapore suddenly. My mother had not seen him for three years. My parents really want to see their child for the last time, please help us."

Many online helped to share her post, which garnered almost 15,000 shares over the weekend.

Malaysian Chinese Association's (MCA) president Wee Ka Siong was also made aware of the appeal. With help from him and several others in authority, How's family obtained four VTL bus tickets to depart Malaysia on the morning of Jan 16.

An MCA spokesman said the bus company agreed to help as it was a unique situation, and, as it was close to the Chinese New Year period, it was difficult to obtain VTL bus tickets.

According to Shin Min Daily News, How's wife thanked everyone for their help in getting How's parents to Singapore.