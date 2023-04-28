 M'sian retiree wins $5 million lottery, says lotto is like Sudoku, Latest World News - The New Paper
M'sian retiree wins $5 million lottery, says lotto is like Sudoku

PHOTOS: SPORTS TOTO MALAYSIA/FACEBOOK
Apr 28, 2023 05:57 pm

Approach the Lotto as if it’s a Sudoku-like puzzle, and maybe you could win $5 million. 

That was the apparent modus operandi of a 70-year-old Malaysian man who won  RM16,977,4545.45 (S$5 million) in the Sports Toto Malaysia lottery recently. 

His winning numbers were 09, 31, 35, 42, 43 and 48.

The man said he did not have a winning formula, but would always add 9 and 31 to his combination.

“I just enjoy playing with numbers; the Lotto game is like my version of Sudoku,” he said.

According to China Press, the retiree had spent just RM4 on two tickets bought on April 16 and April 19. He won the jackpot for the first day's draw.

The lucky man said he plans to share his winnings with his family, as well as make some investments.

Err… careful on those investments, mate. 

